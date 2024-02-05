Zelenskyy visits training center for mobile firing groups in Dnipropetrovs'k region

During a working trip to Dnipro region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the training center for mobile fire groups, where Ukrainian military are training. The President announced this in social media, UNN reports.

We continue our work in the Dnipro region. At the training center where our mobile firing groups train, I saw how our fighters - our defenders of the sky - are being trained - wrote the President.

Zelensky also presented state awards to the soldiers of the mobile firing groups.

The day before, the President said that the Russian military leadership considers Dnipropetrovs'k region as one of the main targets for its terrorist attacks. Ukraine is working to add capabilities to the Defense Forces to shoot down missiles and drones and protect the sky.