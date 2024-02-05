ukenru
Zelenskyy visits innovative lyceum in Dnipro and notes conditions for learning

Zelenskyy visits innovative lyceum in Dnipro and notes conditions for learning

Kyiv  •  UNN

 26345 views

President Zelenskyy visited an innovative lyceum in Dnipro and thanked the teachers for providing a normal life and learning environment for Ukrainian children despite the difficulties.

During his working visit to Dnipro region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy got acquainted with the work of the innovative educational institution, talked to students and thanked the teachers.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the President of Ukraine.

Details

Dnipro. I visited the innovative lyceum "Synergy". Great conditions for learning! I am grateful to everyone who, despite everything, ensures a normal life for Ukrainian children.

- the statement said.

During the visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with teachers and students of the lyceum.

Remember the past, but live today for the sake of the future. If you look back every day, you will go backwards. You have to go forward. Develop, move towards the future. Believe in victory. Victory is ahead

- said the President in a conversation with the children.
Image

Recall

President Zelenskiy said that Russia sees Dnipropetrovs'k region as one of the main targets for terrorist attacks using missiles and drones.

During a working visit to Dnipro region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the training center for mobile fire groupswhere Ukrainian soldiers train.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPolitics
dniproDnipro
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

