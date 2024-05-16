Zelenskyy vetoes law that would allow employees to be fired by default for having ties to the occupation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not sign a law that would allow dismissal for failure to report an employee's connections with people in Russia or the occupied territories. This is stated in the card of the bill on the website of the parliament, UNN reports.

Details

We are talking about draft law No. 7731, which provided employers with additional grounds for dismissing an employee, in particular for failure to report contacts with people in the occupied territories.

It is noted that the document was returned with the proposals of the President of Ukraine and has already been submitted to the relevant Committee.

Addendum

As UNN reported , the Rada adopted the relevant law on April 25. The parliament noted that it is aimed at collaborators who work at enterprises of strategic importance for Ukraine's economy and security and/or at critical infrastructure facilities, such as nuclear power plants.

According to the document, employers would be able to terminate an employment contract with an employee if he or she does not comply with the rules of "rules of conduct at an enterprise, institution, or organization."

In addition, strategically important state organizations would be able to suspend an employee from work in the event of an internal audit.

At the same time, in order to protect employees from unjustified dismissal, the deputies established that termination of an employment contract on the above grounds may be carried out only with the prior consent of an elected body (trade union representative), except in certain cases.

