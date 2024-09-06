Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Armed Forces control 1300 square kilometers of territory in kursk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120418 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123391 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201462 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155208 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153700 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143296 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199872 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112461 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188430 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105113 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 79341 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 51144 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 61316 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 90531 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 69029 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201462 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199872 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188430 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215138 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203159 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 21763 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150632 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149841 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153881 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144786 views
Actual
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Armed Forces control 1300 square kilometers of territory in kursk region

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Armed Forces control 1300 square kilometers of territory in kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17048 views

During the month of operations in russia's kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces took control of 1300 square kilometers with more than 100 settlements. russia lost about 6,000 military personnel killed and wounded in the region.

The Ukrainian armed forces in the kursk region control an area of 1300 square kilometers, including more than a hundred settlements. In addition, during the month of fighting in the Kursk region, russia lost about 6,000 soldiers killed and wounded. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, UNN reports.

Details

Zelensky reminded that exactly one month has passed since the start of the Armed Forces operation in the kursk region of russia.

This is the border from which putin was preparing to spread the war to Ukrainian territory. He was preparing to start a new war against our city of Sumy. We have turned the game around and are pushing the war into russian territory thanks to our counteroffensive

- He said.

The President said that as of today, Ukraine controls an area of 1,300 square kilometers in the kursk region, where more than a hundred settlements are located.

Much of this territory was simply abandoned by russian troops, they fled when they saw our troops approaching. A significant part of the territory was taken by our forces in battles. As of now, during the first month of our operation, russian troops have lost approximately 6,000 soldiers killed and wounded in the kursk region alone, as well as tens of thousands of russian troops in other combat zones. Thanks to our actions, there is no threat that russia will launch a new offensive on our territory against the city of Sumy, as it was in May, when putin launched an offensive against Kharkiv

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrsky spoke about a successful operation in the kursk region that reduced the threat of a russian offensive in Sumy region. Ukraine moved the fighting to enemy territory, achieving key goals.

After the Ukrainian Armed Forces' success in the Kursk region: Russians restricted entry to Kurchatov, where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located28.08.24, 19:03 • 23417 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

Contact us about advertising