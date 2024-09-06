Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Armed Forces control 1300 square kilometers of territory in kursk region

The Ukrainian armed forces in the kursk region control an area of 1300 square kilometers, including more than a hundred settlements. In addition, during the month of fighting in the Kursk region, russia lost about 6,000 soldiers killed and wounded. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, UNN reports.

Zelensky reminded that exactly one month has passed since the start of the Armed Forces operation in the kursk region of russia.

This is the border from which putin was preparing to spread the war to Ukrainian territory. He was preparing to start a new war against our city of Sumy. We have turned the game around and are pushing the war into russian territory thanks to our counteroffensive - He said.

The President said that as of today, Ukraine controls an area of 1,300 square kilometers in the kursk region, where more than a hundred settlements are located.

Much of this territory was simply abandoned by russian troops, they fled when they saw our troops approaching. A significant part of the territory was taken by our forces in battles. As of now, during the first month of our operation, russian troops have lost approximately 6,000 soldiers killed and wounded in the kursk region alone, as well as tens of thousands of russian troops in other combat zones. Thanks to our actions, there is no threat that russia will launch a new offensive on our territory against the city of Sumy, as it was in May, when putin launched an offensive against Kharkiv - Zelensky said.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrsky spoke about a successful operation in the kursk region that reduced the threat of a russian offensive in Sumy region. Ukraine moved the fighting to enemy territory, achieving key goals.

