The Russian Federation has restricted entry to the city of Kurchatov, where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located, due to alleged attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to infiltrate the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation Alexei Smirnov.

Smirnov assured that the security of the Kursk nuclear power plant is “maximized”. And the restrictions on entry are related to “ensuring additional security measures.

According to him, residents of Kurchatov who are registered will be able to enter the city freely. For those who do not have registration but work in the city, it is possible to obtain passes from the administrations of Kurchatov and Kurchatov district.

Instead, all employees of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and NPP-2 construction site should contact their company's management regarding the access regime.

Transit vehicles that used to move through Kurchatov must now use alternative detour routes.

Employees of the city and district administrations will be on duty at checkpoints from 7:00 to 17:00.

Russian President Vladimir Putin cynically accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of allegedly attacking the Kursk nuclear power plant on the night of August 22. He said this at a meeting on the situation in the border regions of Russia.