Zelenskyy: The outcome of next month's US presidential election will be decisive for Ukraine's future
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said the outcome of the US election would be critical for Ukraine. He outlined three possible scenarios, depending on the winner of the presidential race.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the outcome of next month's US presidential election will be decisive for Ukraine's future, noting that he does not know what the offer to Ukraine will be after the US election, but there are three options for the way forward, including support from allies who fear certain risks. Zelensky said this in an interview with The Financial Times, UNN reports .
According to Zelenskyy, the outcome of next month's US presidential election will be decisive for Ukraine's future, including with regard to NATO.
I don't know what the offer to us will be after the US elections. We see three different ways forward. One of them is continued support, but with allies who are still wary of certain risks. Depending on who wins the race for the White House, we see two other ways. Will it be more positive? Or less positive? To be honest, I don't know. And this is very sensitive for our people
