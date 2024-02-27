Zelenskyy: Speaker Johnson promised to do everything to support Ukraine. I have to trust

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he spoke with US House Speaker Mike Johnson about an aid package for Ukraine and felt optimistic after the conversation. The Head of State said this in an interview with CNN published on February 26, UNN reports.

He said that he would do everything to support Ukraine, and he is on our side, and he understands how heroic our people, our soldiers and civilians are - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy added that while he understands that the US is approaching elections, he hopes that a deal can be reached.

"If they change their minds, it will be a big problem for us," the President said.

According to him, he also spoke with US President Joe Biden, calling for "one meeting with each other, Democrats and Republicans." "And please, can you have a deal, because it is very important for us. Yes, I gave this message... I think Johnson had it, and Biden had it, and that's it. What can I do? I can't push the speaker. It's his decision. But I think he understands all the challenges we have," he said.

When asked if he trusted Speaker Johnson, Zelenskyy replied: "I have to trust. I have to trust, but we'll see."

Biden to host congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on spending and funding for Ukraine