Zelenskyy signed decrees extending martial law and mobilization in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees extending martial law in Ukraine, as well as extending the period of general mobilization, UNN reports.

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Decree No. 1061/2026 provides for extending the period of general mobilization, while decree No. 1060/2026 provides for extending martial law in Ukraine.

As indicated in the documents, they shall enter into force simultaneously with the law of Ukraine approving the decrees on extending the period of martial law in Ukraine and extending the period of general mobilization.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada adopted two bills providing for the extension of martial law and mobilization for 90 days.

Thus, martial law and mobilization in Ukraine will be extended from 5:30 a.m. on October 31, 2026, for a period of 90 days, meaning until January 29, 2027.

Following the extension of martial law, the Verkhovna Rada extended mobilization