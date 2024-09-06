Zelenskyy says he will show Biden and G7 partners that he will pressure Putin to stop the war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would show U.S. President Joe Biden and G7 partners how Ukraine sees peace and that he would put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down and stop the war. He said this during the 50th Ambrosetti International Forum in Italy, UNN reports.

"We need to be strong, we need a plan, we need the support of our partners. I will show President Biden, our G7 partners, how we see peace, what will put pressure on Putin to sit down and stop the war. All these plans that we all together must put pressure on Putin to make him want peace, because he does not want peace," Zelensky said.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he would definitely like to discuss the "Ukraine's Victory Plan" with US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reportedthat he plans to present a "plan for Ukraine's victory" to US President Joe Biden in September. He also wants to show it to candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy reportedthat Ukraine's "victory plan" does not depend on Russia. It can be implemented thanks to international partners.

Zelenskyy notedthat Ukraine's "Victory Plan" does not depend on Russia. It can be implemented with the help of international partners.