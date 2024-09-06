ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy says he will show Biden and G7 partners that he will pressure Putin to stop the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43222 views

President Zelenskiy says he will show Biden and the G7 a peace plan for Ukraine. He also plans to present the “Ukraine Victory Plan” to US presidential candidates Harris and Trump.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would show U.S. President Joe Biden and G7 partners how Ukraine sees peace and that he would put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down and stop the war. He said this during the 50th Ambrosetti International Forum in Italy, UNN reports.

"We need to be strong, we need a plan, we need the support of our partners. I will show President Biden, our G7 partners, how we see peace, what will put pressure on Putin to sit down and stop the war. All these plans that we all together must put pressure on Putin to make him want peace, because he does not want peace," Zelensky said.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he would definitely like to discuss the "Ukraine's Victory Plan" with US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reportedthat he plans to present a "plan for Ukraine's victory" to US President Joe Biden in September. He also wants to show it to candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. 

Zelenskyy reportedthat Ukraine's "victory plan" does not depend on Russia. It can be implemented thanks to international partners. 

Zelenskyy notedthat Ukraine's "Victory Plan" does not depend on Russia. It can be implemented with the help of international partners.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising