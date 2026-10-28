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Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s digital infrastructure is more resilient to cyberattacks than Russia’s

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Zelenskyy said that decentralized digital infrastructure maintains connectivity after attacks. In Russia, retaliatory strikes cause greater damage.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s digital infrastructure is more resilient to cyberattacks than Russia’s

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that decentralized digital infrastructure helps Ukraine maintain mobile communications and internet access even after Russian attacks on data centers, while Ukrainian retaliatory strikes against Russia inflict greater damage. The President of Ukraine said this on his Telegram channel, reports UNN

Details

"Many people did not see that Russia had been attacking our data infrastructure and cyberspace for a long time. Then we found a way to weaken Russia's strategy and respond to their attacks on our data centers," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, this is where Ukraine and Russia differ.

"Ukraine is more technologically advanced. The Russians have attacked our data centers so many times, but we still had mobile communications and the internet. Because we have decentralized and advanced digital infrastructure. Our retaliatory strikes are more painful for Russia because everything there is more centralized.

They have a different strategy. They have a lot of air defense and simply protect what they have. We do not have as much air defense—we are facing a shortage. That is why we decentralized everything, not just data. But we always try to respond, and we do so only after Russian attacks against us," the President explained.

Reminder

The enemy is systematically striking digital infrastructure; in Kyiv alone, about ten data centers were damaged in September. The government instructed officials to strengthen the cyber protection of state systems and businesses.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineTechnologies
Cyberattack
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv