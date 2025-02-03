Zelenskyy: Russia does not change its task to destroy Ukrainian energy

The Russian Federation does not change its task of destroying the Ukrainian energy sector, constantly striking at it. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

The bet is primarily about energy, about protecting our energy system. The Russians do not change their task of destroying the Ukrainian energy sector, constantly striking and adjusting their attacks to the capabilities of our defense to make it more difficult to repel them - Zelensky said.

He noted that he had also heard reports on the defense system, on the cover of power facilities, and on reconstruction after the strikes.

We also discussed the air defense capabilities and the need for anti-missile systems - there are new tasks for our diplomacy, for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - for working with partners. Supplies for Ukraine's air defense are critical and should not be stopped. We need to constantly look for ways to strengthen protection, how to produce more of the necessary things in Ukraine, how to localize production, how to take licenses from our partners. This is a big job, on which the future of Ukraine largely depends - Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat a plan to switch to a new organizational structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and create corps had been approved.