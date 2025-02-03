ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 43832 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 76246 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104228 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107429 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125953 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102834 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131345 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103645 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113357 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

Popular news
Zelenskyy: Russia does not change its task to destroy Ukrainian energy

Zelenskyy: Russia does not change its task to destroy Ukrainian energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40158 views

The President said that Russia is not abandoning its goal of destroying Ukraine's energy system and is adapting its strikes to the defense capabilities. Ukraine is strengthening its air defense and looking for new opportunities to produce defense equipment.

The Russian Federation does not change its task of destroying the Ukrainian energy sector, constantly striking at it. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

The bet is primarily about energy, about protecting our energy system. The Russians do not change their task of destroying the Ukrainian energy sector, constantly striking and adjusting their attacks to the capabilities of our defense to make it more difficult to repel them 

- Zelensky said.

He noted that he had also heard reports on the defense system, on the cover of power facilities, and on reconstruction after the strikes.

We also discussed the air defense capabilities and the need for anti-missile systems - there are new tasks for our diplomacy, for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - for working with partners. Supplies for Ukraine's air defense are critical and should not be stopped. We need to constantly look for ways to strengthen protection, how to produce more of the necessary things in Ukraine, how to localize production, how to take licenses from our partners. This is a big job, on which the future of Ukraine largely depends 

- Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat a plan to switch to a new organizational structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and create corps had been approved.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

