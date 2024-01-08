Zelenskyy: Rescue operations are still underway in three regions after Russian strikes

Emergency and rescue operations are still underway in three regions of Ukraine after the Russian army's strikes. This morning's attack left 45 people injured and four dead. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video message, UNN reports .

Emergency and rescue operations are still underway in three regions of Ukraine after the Russian army's strikes: Donetsk, Kherson and Khmelnytsky regions. I am grateful to all the rescuers, police officers, and utility workers who are involved. - Zelensky said.

Details

He noted that this morning began again with a massive missile attack.

"Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Khmelnytskyi region. 45 people have been injured, and four people have been reported dead so far. My condolences to the families and friends. The terrorist state will certainly feel our response," Zelensky said.

Two people were killed in Khmelnytskyi as a result of the morning missile attack of the occupier

Russians shelled Nikopol with artillery twice over the last day. In addition, the liquidation of the consequences of the morning missile attack by the occupiers continues in the Dnipropetrovs'k region.