Two people were killed in Khmelnytskyi as a result of the morning missile attack of the occupier

Two people were killed in the Khmelnytsky region as a result of rocket attacks on infrastructure facilities. The attack was followed by a fire, which has been localized. Residential buildings were also damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to the information of the deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Tyurin.

Details

On the morning of January 8, during an air alert within Khmelnytsky region, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two enemy missiles. Nevertheless, the enemy managed to strike at infrastructure facilities in the region. Two men were killed in the strike.

Unfortunately, we have two dead people: men born in 1947 and 1964. I express my condolences to their families and friends. This is a great loss, because everything can be restored and rebuilt, except human life. - said the deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration.

He also said that the attack resulted in a fire, which was localized by the State Emergency Service.

Now specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

At the moment, the debris is being cleared and the aftermath of the attack is being dealt with. In addition, residential buildings were damaged, with windows smashed. Local commissions are currently working to determine the extent of the damage - says Serhiy Tyurin.

Recall

Air defense forces on Monday destroyed 18 enemy cruise missiles and all 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. In total, the Russian army has fired 59 air targets since the night, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

