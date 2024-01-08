Two people were killed in Khmelnytskyi as a result of the morning missile attack of the occupier

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106435 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115320 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146168 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141941 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178710 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172590 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286509 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178331 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167333 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148911 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 45038 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 49332 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 59113 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 82302 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 47748 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 106435 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286509 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253466 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238489 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263625 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 82302 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 146168 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108042 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107942 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123970 views
Two people were killed in Khmelnytskyi as a result of the morning missile attack of the occupier

Two people were killed in Khmelnytskyi as a result of the morning missile attack of the occupier

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31549 views

Two people are killed in a Russian missile strike in Khmelnytsky region that damaged infrastructure and a residential area.

Two people were killed in the Khmelnytsky region as a result of rocket attacks on infrastructure facilities. The attack was followed by a fire, which has been localized. Residential buildings were also damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to the information of the deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Tyurin.

Details

On the morning of January 8, during an air alert within Khmelnytsky region, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two enemy missiles. Nevertheless, the enemy managed to strike at infrastructure facilities in the region. Two men were killed in the strike.

Unfortunately, we have two dead people: men born in 1947 and 1964. I express my condolences to their families and friends. This is a great loss, because everything can be restored and rebuilt, except human life. 

- said the deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration.

He also said that the attack resulted in a fire, which was localized by the State Emergency Service.

Now specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.  

At the moment, the debris is being cleared and the aftermath of the attack is being dealt with. In addition, residential buildings were damaged, with windows smashed. Local commissions are currently working to determine the extent of the damage

- says Serhiy Tyurin.

Recall

Air defense forces on Monday destroyed 18 enemy cruise missiles and all 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. In total, the Russian army has fired 59 air targets since the night, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Four people killed, 38 wounded - the consequences of Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine08.01.24, 12:55 • 31887 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

Contact us about advertising