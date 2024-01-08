Four people killed, 38 wounded - the consequences of Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine

As a result of another rocket attack on Ukraine by the Russian army, four people were killed and 38 others were injured. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

This morning, the enemy attacked Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhya and Khmelnytsky regions. As of 12:00, four people have been killed. Residential buildings, infrastructure and vehicles were damaged. Police officers are working at the sites of shelling, providing assistance to people, documenting Russia's war crimes - the National Police said in a statement.

Details

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, rocket attacks on the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Novomoskovsk and Nadiya village in Kryvyi Rih district reportedly killed one person and injured 28, including four children. Private houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Five people were injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia. In addition, two apartment buildings, a car and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

A Russian strike on the towns of Kharkiv and Zmiiv in the region killed one person, wounded five residents, and damaged two private houses and a regional vocational education center.

Two people were killed and an apartment building was damaged in the city of Khmelnytsky due to Russian rocket fire.

