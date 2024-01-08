Four people killed, 38 wounded - the consequences of Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107765 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136697 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135278 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175001 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171147 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280830 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178162 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167154 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148810 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102924 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102664 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104661 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 72547 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 45856 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 60730 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280828 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248777 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233907 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259271 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32817 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136692 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105927 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105934 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122098 views
Four people killed, 38 wounded - the consequences of Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31884 views

Russia's missile attack on Ukraine killed four people and injured 38 in different regions.

As a result of another rocket attack on Ukraine by the Russian army, four people were killed and 38 others were injured.  UNN reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine. 

This morning, the enemy attacked Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhya and Khmelnytsky regions. As of 12:00, four people have been killed. Residential buildings, infrastructure and vehicles were damaged. Police officers are working at the sites of shelling, providing assistance to people, documenting Russia's war crimes

- the National Police said in a statement. 

Details 

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, rocket attacks on the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Novomoskovsk and Nadiya village in Kryvyi Rih district reportedly killed one person and injured 28, including four children. Private houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Five people were injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia. In addition, two apartment buildings, a car and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

A Russian strike on the towns of Kharkiv and Zmiiv in the region killed one person, wounded five residents, and damaged two private houses and a regional vocational education center.

Two people were killed and an apartment building was damaged in the city of Khmelnytsky due to Russian rocket fire.

The enemy attacked Ukraine with 59 air targets: the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the destruction of all Shaheds and 18 cruise missiles

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising