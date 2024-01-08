The enemy attacked Ukraine with 59 air targets: the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the destruction of all Shaheds and 18 cruise missiles

On Monday, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 18 enemy cruise missiles and all 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. In total, the Russian army has fired 59 air targets since the night, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, UNN writes.

Details

As noted, on the night of January 8, 2024, the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using cruise, air, ballistic, anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack UAVs.

A total of 59 enemy aircraft were recorded:

- 8 attack UAVs of "Shahed-136/131" type from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation;

- 7 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region - Russian Federation;

- 4 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from four MiG-31K aircraft (launch area - Ryazan, Tambov);

- 24 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area - Engels, Russia);

- 8 X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from Belgorod region - Russian Federation;

- 6 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from Dzhankoy and Chauda areas to Crimea;

- 2 X-31P guided missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area - Belgorod region).

Critical infrastructure, industrial civilian and military facilities were attacked.

This time, the enemy attacked different regions of Ukraine. In particular, ballistic missiles were fired at Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

"As a result, the defenders of the sky destroyed: 8 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs; 18 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles - the message says.

The Ukrainian Air Force added that not all of the enemy missiles that failed to be shot down reached their targets.

Ukrainian air defense shoots down two russian missiles in Dnipro region in the morning