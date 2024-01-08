The enemy attacked Ukraine with 59 air targets: the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the destruction of all Shaheds and 18 cruise missiles

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

The enemy attacked Ukraine with 59 air targets: the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the destruction of all Shaheds and 18 cruise missiles

The enemy attacked Ukraine with 59 air targets: the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the destruction of all Shaheds and 18 cruise missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces neutralized 18 cruise missiles and 8 Shahid drones.

On Monday, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 18 enemy cruise missiles and all 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. In total, the Russian army has fired 59 air targets since the night, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, UNN writes. 

Details 

As noted, on the night of January 8, 2024, the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using cruise, air, ballistic, anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack UAVs.

A total of 59 enemy aircraft were recorded:

 - 8 attack UAVs of "Shahed-136/131" type from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation;

- 7 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region - Russian Federation;

- 4 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from four MiG-31K aircraft (launch area - Ryazan, Tambov);

- 24 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area - Engels, Russia);

- 8 X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from Belgorod region - Russian Federation;

- 6 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from Dzhankoy and Chauda areas to Crimea;

- 2 X-31P guided missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area - Belgorod region).

Critical infrastructure, industrial civilian and military facilities were attacked. 

This time, the enemy attacked different regions of Ukraine. In particular, ballistic missiles were fired at Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

"As a result, the defenders of the sky destroyed:  8 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs; 18 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles

- the message says. 

The Ukrainian Air Force added that not all of the enemy missiles that failed to be shot down reached their targets.

Ukrainian air defense shoots down two russian missiles in Dnipro region in the morning08.01.24, 11:29 • 30639 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising