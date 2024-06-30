Zelenskyy: Request for mobilization is formed by the leadership of the Armed Forces, they follow this plan

The request for the number of people to be mobilized is formed by the leadership of the Armed Forces. The President saw the numbers and today they are following this plan. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Trudy Rubin, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, according to a correspondent of UNN .

"The number of troops is determined by the leadership of the Armed Forces. We can provide weapons, clothing, modern technologies. I have to find money for this production, encourage partners to do so, but tactical actions, how many people are needed at the front, should always be formulated by the military leadership. The military leadership has formulated it, I have seen the figures, and today they are following this plan," Zelensky said.

He also commented on the idea of a lottery for who to mobilize.

"There was once talk of such a lottery, but I think it's not very ethical for those who are at the front and not very fair, to be honest, for everyone," Zelensky said.

Getmantsev's crazy ideas. MP suggests raffling off a lottery mobilization reservation (video)

Addendum

Next month, in July , conscription notices will be sent by regular mail in Ukraine.