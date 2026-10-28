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Zelenskyy named a possible date for trilateral talks with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3136 views

Zelenskyy said that a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the United States could take place as soon as November 10 or in the first half of the month.

Zelenskyy named a possible date for trilateral talks with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that important negotiations involving Ukraine and russia would take place several days after the U.S. midterm elections. The Sun reported this on October 28, UNN writes.

Details

They were initially planned for the end of November, but "Zelensky told The Sun it could happen as soon as November 10," the publication writes.

At the same time, in the published video interview with The Sun, the President said that the meeting is expected in the first half of November.

I hope we will have a meeting, a trilateral meeting, that would be good, in November. I don't know, I hope it will be the first half of November, not the second, but we will see. A lot now depends on the U.S. elections. The situations in the Middle East

- Zelenskyy said.

We remind you

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to media reports, said that talks in the UAE between russia, Ukraine and the United States were tentatively scheduled for November 4.

Julia Shramko

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