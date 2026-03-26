Zelenskyy: Russia tried to blackmail the US by offering to "cut off" Ukraine from their intelligence data

Russia tried to blackmail the United States by offering to stop exchanging military intelligence with Iran if Washington, in turn, cut off Ukraine from its intelligence, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy, who on Monday said that Ukraine's military intelligence had "irrefutable" evidence that Russia continues to provide intelligence to Iran, told Reuters that he had seen this data but did not provide any further details.

Zelenskyy stated that some Iranian drones used in attacks on US and allied military targets during the war in the Middle East contained Russian components.

Russia sends drones to Iran - FT

I have reports from our intelligence services that show Russia doing this and saying, "I will not share intelligence with Iran if America stops sharing intelligence with Ukraine." "Isn't that blackmail? Absolutely." – said Zelenskyy.

He did not say to whom, according to the reports, Russia addressed the comments. Russia denies assisting Iran in its conflict with the United States and Israel – a denial that Washington said earlier this month it also received directly from Moscow when the issue was discussed.

Ukraine, which has been subjected to constant attacks by Iranian-designed Shahed drones since Russia's invasion began in 2022, is helping several Persian Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, counter drone attacks on their territory, the President said.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that Ukraine would be able to reach long-term agreements with some Persian Gulf countries that would allow for the attraction of funds for the production of Ukrainian interceptor drones or the acquisition of much-needed air defense missiles.

US ready to finalize security guarantees if Ukraine withdraws from Donetsk region - Zelenskyy