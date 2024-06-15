Zelenskyy meets with US Vice President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Vice President Kamala Harris, UNN reports .

Thus, Zelensky met with Harris with the participation of delegations from both sides.

US Vice President Kamala Harris represents the United States at the Peace Summit.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced more than $1.5 billion in aid to Ukraine to support the energy sector, meet humanitarian needs and strengthen civilian security.