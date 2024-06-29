$41.340.03
+19°
2m/s
45%
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Zelenskyy meets with Nariman Dzhelal, released from Russian captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33456 views

Zelenskyy met with Nariman Dzhelal, deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, who was released from Russian captivity.

Zelenskyy meets with Nariman Dzhelal, released from Russian captivity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis Nariman Dzhelal, who was released from Russian captivity the day before. The head of state announced this in Telegram, UNN reports .

Today I met with Nariman Dzhelal, who was returned home from Russian captivity. The invaders captured him in 2021 in Crimea and have been holding him in captivity since then,

- the statement said.

Details

Nariman sent letters from captivity, and in one of them he wrote: "We are fighting not only for the integrity of the territories, but also for the unity of our society, our beautiful, strong nation.

These are important words that remind us that in unity, together, we can achieve even the most difficult results and will definitely return security to all our people and peace to Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who helps. I thank Nariman for this meeting! Thank you for your strength!" the President wrote.

Recall

Ukraine managed to return ten more people from Russian captivity, including Nariman Dzhelal, deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
