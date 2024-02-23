Zelenskyy in Lviv: met with Danish Prime Minister and honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4140 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49446 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 187974 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109098 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 366381 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295215 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211035 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243053 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254490 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160603 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 109430 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 187977 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 366384 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243532 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295217 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32673 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57333 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 43550 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113960 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy in Lviv: met with Danish Prime Minister and honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28482 views

President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

Zelenskyy in Lviv: met with Danish Prime Minister and honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian defenders in Lviv, on the Mars Field of the Lychakiv Cemetery, together with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. The Head of State announced this on Friday in social networks, UNN reports.

In Lviv, on the Mars Field of the Lychakiv Cemetery, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine

- said President Zelensky. 

The Head of State emphasized that "we will never forget the heroes who defended our independence, freedom and future." "Eternal glory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine!" he said.

The Cabinet of Ministers meets in Lviv region amid a border blockade: Shmyhal ready for "reasonable compromises" with Warsaw23.02.24, 12:34 • 23597 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Mette Frederiksen
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Lviv
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08