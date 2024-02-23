Zelenskyy in Lviv: met with Danish Prime Minister and honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian defenders in Lviv, on the Mars Field of the Lychakiv Cemetery, together with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. The Head of State announced this on Friday in social networks, UNN reports.

In Lviv, on the Mars Field of the Lychakiv Cemetery, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine - said President Zelensky.

The Head of State emphasized that "we will never forget the heroes who defended our independence, freedom and future." "Eternal glory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine!" he said.

The Cabinet of Ministers meets in Lviv region amid a border blockade: Shmyhal ready for "reasonable compromises" with Warsaw