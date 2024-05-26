Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on a number of Russian media outlets

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of May 22, 2024 “On the application and abolition of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)”. The sanctions were put into effect by Decree No. 340/2024 of May 22, 2024, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, the sanctions are imposed on two individuals: the Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Panama, Yevgeny Voronin, and the founder and head of several military-industrial complex enterprises, Oleksiy Fedorenko.

The list also includes almost 70 legal entities and more than 20 media companies. In particular, these legal entities are associated with the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

The sanctioned media companies include NTV Plus, Channel One. World Network, Zvezda, TNT Teleset, Ren TV, Krym TV and Izvestia, Moskovsky Komsomolets and other newspapers.

In addition, there are a number of companies with Ukrainian registration among the sanctioned companies. In particular, WebMoney.ua LLC.

