Zelenskyy held a video conference with the leaders of the coalition of the Bulgarian Parliament
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of the Bulgarian parliament for their support of Ukraine, noting that this step strengthens Ukraine's resilience and military power.
On Saturday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a video conference with the leaders of the Bulgarian parliamentary coalition. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian president's Telegram.
I spoke via video conference with the leaders of the Bulgarian Parliament's coalition, Boyko Borisov, Delian Peevski and Kirill Petkov. Thank you for the recent decision of the Bulgarian Parliament to support Ukraine,
Details
The President also noted that such decisions greatly strengthen Ukraine and increase the resilience of the Ukrainian resistance.
Strengthening our army is strengthening our society,
Recall
