Zelenskyy held a video conference with the leaders of the coalition of the Bulgarian Parliament

On Saturday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a video conference with the leaders of the Bulgarian parliamentary coalition. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian president's Telegram.

I spoke via video conference with the leaders of the Bulgarian Parliament's coalition, Boyko Borisov, Delian Peevski and Kirill Petkov. Thank you for the recent decision of the Bulgarian Parliament to support Ukraine, - Zelensky said.

The President also noted that such decisions greatly strengthen Ukraine and increase the resilience of the Ukrainian resistance.

Strengthening our army is strengthening our society, - Zelensky said.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will speak at the Davos Forum on January 16 about security in a divided world.

