Zelenskyy heard the report of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the report of the Chief of the Army: what are the urgent priorities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a separate report by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and a report by Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyy, UNN reports.

Today, there was a separate report by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and a report by the Chief of the Army. Our positions on the frontline, physical protection of our people and communities, disruption of any attempts of Russian offensive are the top priorities - Zelensky said in his evening address.

Add

The President thanked every soldier whose courage and resilience make all this possible. To everyone in the Defense Forces of Ukraine: in our combat brigades, in all units involved, in the air defense forces, in the Air Force, in the security forces.

Zelenskyy: Russia fired more than 50 missiles and more than 20 "shaheds" at Ukraine on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II

"Each and every one who is now on the front line, who is defending Ukraine on the ground, in the sky and at sea, is giving our state the opportunity to make a difference for Ukrainians - for our independence, for our diplomacy, for our lives. Glory to all our soldiers! Glory to our people!" Zelensky summarized.