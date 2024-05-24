Zelenskyy discusses Ukrainian-Polish relations, air defense and peace summit with Polish Senate Marshal

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 58617 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102997 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146118 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150520 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246738 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173324 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164725 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148223 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223840 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113024 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61224 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100207 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 30846 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41487 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34436 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246723 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223834 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210142 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222925 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 58511 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34436 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41487 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112167 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113114 views
Actual
Zelenskyy discusses Ukrainian-Polish relations, air defense and peace summit with Polish Senate Marshal

Zelenskyy discusses Ukrainian-Polish relations, air defense and peace summit with Polish Senate Marshal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57170 views

President Zelenskyy met with the Marshal of the Polish Senate to discuss inter-parliamentary relations, the situation in Kharkiv, strengthening Ukraine's air defense, preparations for the Peace Summit, and Ukraine's negotiations with the EU.

He met with Polish Senate Marshal Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska. During the meeting, they discussed the development of interparliamentary relations, the situation in the Kharkiv region, strengthening the air defense system, preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland, and Ukraine's negotiations with the EU. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Malgorzata Kidawa-Błonska. The Head of State expressed gratitude for the military and financial assistance provided by Poland since the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion and emphasized the importance of the Polish Senate's resolutions in support of Ukraine.

It is very important that your society has been warm to Ukraine and Ukrainians since the first days when we needed help. We count on your support. We are also defending democracy and freedom for Poland, our neighbor. I am confident that we will win, and I believe it will be our common victory 

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked .

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of further dynamic development of the dialogue between the parliaments of Ukraine and Poland.

President Zelenskyy also spoke about the situation in the Kharkiv region, where there is constant shelling with missiles, drones and bombs by the aggressor state of Russia. They discussed cooperation with Poland to strengthen the air defense system in Ukraine.

Image

Particular attention was paid to the preparation of the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland and the bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

The two sides also exchanged views on the start of negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union, in particular on the importance of the future Polish presidency for the realization of Ukraine's priorities on its way to the EU.

Kuleba discussed the Peace Summit and the Crimean Platform with the Marshal of the Polish Senate24.05.24, 19:05 • 70303 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
switzerlandSwitzerland
european-unionEuropean Union
malgorzata-kidawa-blonskaMałgorzata Kidawa-Błońska
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising