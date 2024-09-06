Zelenskyy discusses military aid delivery schedule with German Defense Minister

On Friday, September 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

During the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format, the German Defense Minister expressed condolences over the deaths of dozens of Ukrainians as a result of recent Russian missile attacks.

Among the topics discussed were the situation on the battlefield, Russia's constant shelling of our energy infrastructure. As well as the schedule of further defense assistance, in particular to strengthen the defense of our skies - said Zelensky on his page in X.

The Head of State told Borys Pistorius about the situation on the battlefield, constant shelling of the energy infrastructure by Russia and elimination of its consequences, assistance to the victims and restoration of damaged facilities.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also noted Germany's leadership among European countries in terms of military assistance. He also informed about the peculiarities of using the air defense systems provided by Germany to protect the lives of Ukrainians.

The parties also discussed the schedule of further defense assistance from Germany, in particular to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to give Ukraine permission and means to destroy Russian air bases where the carriers of the KABs are concentrated - the President's Office emphasizes.

Recall

At a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine should have long-range capabilities. According to him, this could force Russia to seek peace