Zelenskyy discusses financial situation with Shmyhal: what will ensure Ukraine's stability

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 102552 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108976 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 176018 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142529 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145899 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140062 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186554 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112160 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176591 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104790 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 116043 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 75759 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 82288 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 51430 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 42409 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 176008 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186548 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176584 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203837 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192631 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144283 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144046 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148577 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139869 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156609 views
Zelenskyy discusses financial situation with Shmyhal: what will ensure Ukraine's stability

Zelenskyy discusses financial situation with Shmyhal: what will ensure Ukraine's stability

Kyiv  •  UNN

 36740 views

The President of Ukraine discussed with the Prime Minister the financial situation and the acceleration of decisions on the use of Russian assets. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of ensuring justice for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the financial situation with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and noted that Ukraine continues to work to speed up the decision of its partners on the funds from the use of Russian assets. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"Today, there was a report by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Of course, it was about energy. The situation in the energy system, the construction of protective structures, electricity imports to Ukraine - that is, the relevant agreements with partners. The Prime Minister also reported on the financial situation for our country - things that should ensure stability this year. And we are working to speed up our partners' decision on the funds from the use of Russian assets. Politically, there is a solution. The sense of justice - that Russian assets should work to protect us from Russian aggression - is shared by all partners. We need a joint effective mechanism," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that the decision of the partners to use the frozen assets will give Ukraine not only more stability, but also the right meaning to the whole situation.

"We need to ensure all elements of justice for Ukraine - for the country that Russia has criminally attacked. And this is important for everyone in the world - for everyone who values international law and the world order that ensures peace," Zelensky added.

Recall

The US and the EU have almost reached an agreement on $50 billion in aid to Ukraine using Russian assets.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

