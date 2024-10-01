Zelenskyy discusses financial situation with Shmyhal: what will ensure Ukraine's stability

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the financial situation with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and noted that Ukraine continues to work to speed up the decision of its partners on the funds from the use of Russian assets. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"Today, there was a report by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Of course, it was about energy. The situation in the energy system, the construction of protective structures, electricity imports to Ukraine - that is, the relevant agreements with partners. The Prime Minister also reported on the financial situation for our country - things that should ensure stability this year. And we are working to speed up our partners' decision on the funds from the use of Russian assets. Politically, there is a solution. The sense of justice - that Russian assets should work to protect us from Russian aggression - is shared by all partners. We need a joint effective mechanism," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that the decision of the partners to use the frozen assets will give Ukraine not only more stability, but also the right meaning to the whole situation.

"We need to ensure all elements of justice for Ukraine - for the country that Russia has criminally attacked. And this is important for everyone in the world - for everyone who values international law and the world order that ensures peace," Zelensky added.

Recall

The US and the EU have almost reached an agreement on $50 billion in aid to Ukraine using Russian assets.