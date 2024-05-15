Zelenskyy comments on putin's words about "peace"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86960 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108462 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151255 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155206 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251385 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174412 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165638 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226468 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37514 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35324 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69505 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37453 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63540 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251385 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226468 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212428 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238152 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224908 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86960 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63540 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69505 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113130 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114009 views
Zelenskyy comments on putin's words about "peace"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29389 views

According to presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, russia's talk of "peace" and "truce" is a facade for restoring and redeploying forces, while continuing to attack Ukrainian cities and civilians.

Talking about "peace" and attempts to achieve a "truce" only masks putin's attempts to recover and deploy forces again. This was written by Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Once again, we have putin's hypocritical "negotiation" activity. Once again, he speaks of ultimatum demands to recognize the "defeat of the russian federation," disguising it as traditional russian "diplomacy."

- he wrote.

He reminded that at the same time, russia continues to burn down cities in Donbas and is trying to break through in Kharkiv region, while simultaneously scaling up crimes against civilians.

putin in Beijing talks about "peace". This is not a contradiction or even a manifestation of classic schizophrenia. For the kgb pupil, diplomacy is the same special operation as war. The former now serves the interests of the latter

- Podolyak added.

He noted that under the guise of talking "about peace," russia sends its prisoners to storm Ukrainian cities and massively attacks Ukrainian cities with missiles.

Any truce will be used solely to restore and deploy forces. For putin, peace is no different from war, as evidenced by russian sabotage in European countries with which the russian empire has not formally fought for decades or hundreds of years

- Podolyak said.

In an interview published on Wednesday morning, kremlin president vladimir putin said he supports China's plan for a peaceful resolution of the "Ukrainian crisis," as Beijing calls the war, saying Beijing fully understands what is behind it.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
beijingBeijing
mykhailo-podoliakMykhailo Podolyak
kharkivKharkiv

