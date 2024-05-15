Zelenskyy comments on putin's words about "peace"

Talking about "peace" and attempts to achieve a "truce" only masks putin's attempts to recover and deploy forces again. This was written by Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Once again, we have putin's hypocritical "negotiation" activity. Once again, he speaks of ultimatum demands to recognize the "defeat of the russian federation," disguising it as traditional russian "diplomacy." - he wrote.

He reminded that at the same time, russia continues to burn down cities in Donbas and is trying to break through in Kharkiv region, while simultaneously scaling up crimes against civilians.

putin in Beijing talks about "peace". This is not a contradiction or even a manifestation of classic schizophrenia. For the kgb pupil, diplomacy is the same special operation as war. The former now serves the interests of the latter - Podolyak added.

He noted that under the guise of talking "about peace," russia sends its prisoners to storm Ukrainian cities and massively attacks Ukrainian cities with missiles.

Any truce will be used solely to restore and deploy forces. For putin, peace is no different from war, as evidenced by russian sabotage in European countries with which the russian empire has not formally fought for decades or hundreds of years - Podolyak said.

Recall

In an interview published on Wednesday morning, kremlin president vladimir putin said he supports China's plan for a peaceful resolution of the "Ukrainian crisis," as Beijing calls the war, saying Beijing fully understands what is behind it.

For Putin, a truce would be a way to catch his breath - Zelensky on Pope's proposal