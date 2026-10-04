Zelenskyy called the agreement between Ukraine and Germany worth €8.5 billion historic

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with media representatives after the Ukrainian-German Business Forum. He reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

We are sincerely grateful to the German delegation led by the Chancellor. It was indeed an important, good, strong visit in terms of the historic agreement — a general agreement worth €8.5 billion. And we are very grateful for the support. What is important about this visit is that Germany is not only helping Ukraine, but Ukraine is also sharing its knowledge and experience, as well as placing orders and producing jointly. These are jobs for Germany and Ukraine. And we plan to work in many areas — Zelenskyy said in a statement.

To remind you

Ukraine and Germany signed 15 agreements and documents, the total value of which exceeds eight billion euros.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the partnership between Ukraine and Germany works toward shared strength and security.