Zelenskyy arrives in Poland: will take part in events marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, a number of meetings are planned

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Poland to participate in events marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, and is scheduled to meet with European Council President Antonio Costa and French President Emmanuel Macron, Presidential Press Secretary Serhiy Nikiforov said in a commentary to Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

"President Zelensky arrived in Poland to take part in events marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz," the publication quoted Nikiforov as saying.

The visit's program reportedly also includes "bilateral meetings, in particular with European Council President Costa and French President Macron.

