Zelenskyy arrived at the Elysee Palace. He was met by Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the Elysee Palace, where he was met by French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports, citing BFMTV.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy was received by Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace," the statement reads.

In his turn, the President of Ukraine revealed the details of his visit to Paris.

"Paris. We have a meeting with President Macron and an important agreement. Our cooperation yields results in protecting the life of Ukraine and our entire Europe," Zelenskyy said.



As reported by UNN , Zelensky arrived in France.