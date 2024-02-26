$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 3842 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49194 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 187595 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108890 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 365927 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294975 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210949 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243035 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254475 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160590 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Zelenskyy and Bulgarian Prime Minister agree to build logistics and infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25322 views

Zelenskyy and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov agreed to boost logistics and infrastructure development during a meeting in Kyiv on February 26.

Zelenskyy and Bulgarian Prime Minister agree to build logistics and infrastructure

Today, February 26, during a meeting in Kyiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolay Denkov agreed to intensify the development of logistics and infrastructure. The Head of State announced this on social media, UNN reports

Today, as always, we held productive and quite concrete talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov

- Zelensky wrote.

The Head of State thanked Bulgaria for supporting Ukraine's efforts in the Black Sea and the Danube region to expand trade flows and restore normal navigation.  As the President pointed out,  it is extremely important that the countries manage "even in such a difficult time, despite all the difficulties, to ensure normal economic relations.

We have agreed with Bulgaria to intensify the development of logistics and infrastructure in our region. Our common respect for the principle of good neighborliness will add to the economic growth of both our countries

- said the President.

Earlier UNN reported that on February 26, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and his delegation arrived in Kyiv. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
Danube
Black Sea
Bulgaria
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
