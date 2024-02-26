Zelenskyy and Bulgarian Prime Minister agree to build logistics and infrastructure

Today, February 26, during a meeting in Kyiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolay Denkov agreed to intensify the development of logistics and infrastructure. The Head of State announced this on social media, UNN reports.

Today, as always, we held productive and quite concrete talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov - Zelensky wrote.

The Head of State thanked Bulgaria for supporting Ukraine's efforts in the Black Sea and the Danube region to expand trade flows and restore normal navigation. As the President pointed out, it is extremely important that the countries manage "even in such a difficult time, despite all the difficulties, to ensure normal economic relations.

We have agreed with Bulgaria to intensify the development of logistics and infrastructure in our region. Our common respect for the principle of good neighborliness will add to the economic growth of both our countries - said the President.

Earlier UNN reported that on February 26, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and his delegation arrived in Kyiv.