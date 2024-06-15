Zelenskyy: 101 countries and international organizations have registered for the Peace Summit

As of today, 101 countries and international organizations have registered for the first Inaugural Peace Summit. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with President of Switzerland Viola Amherd, an UNN correspondent reports.

"We have managed to unite 101 countries and international organizations here in Switzerland as of now. Today, this number of participants has registered for the first Inaugural Peace Summit," Zelensky said.

Peace Summit: who will participate

He said that some other countries and leaders also showed interest in the Summit and responded to the peacemaking impetus of the peace formula.

"And even if they are not here today at the Summit, we have successfully returned to the world the idea that collective efforts can stop the war and establish a just peace. This idea will definitely work, because the world has power," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskyy reportedthat everything that will be agreed upon at the Peace Summit today will become part of the peacekeeping process.

President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd notedthat during the Peace Summit, the participants want to discuss how and under what conditions Russia can be involved in the process of future peace.