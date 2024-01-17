Zelensky: Without US and EU help, Russia will have an opportunity to seize Ukraine

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 29887 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 53077 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 38914 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 42702 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 113376 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117270 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149723 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142755 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179177 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172805 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 72777 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 83697 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103422 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 74295 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 50683 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 53110 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 113382 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290275 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257087 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242075 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 29940 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103422 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149727 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110155 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109958 views
Actual
Zelensky: Without US and EU help, Russia will have an opportunity to seize Ukraine

Zelensky: Without US and EU help, Russia will have an opportunity to seize Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22523 views

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that without US and EU assistance, Ukraine will be vulnerable to a Russian takeover, which could eventually lead to a war between NATO and Russia. Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine's defense would suffer significantly without foreign assistance.

Without the help of the United States and  the European Union, Ukraine will be weaker and this will be an opportunity for Russia to capture it. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, summarizing  the results of meetings and discussions in Davos. Zelenskyy also believes that the seizure of Ukraine would mean a war between NATO and Russia, UNN reports.

When asked what would happen if there was no help, Zelensky answered:  "We will be weak on the battlefield. We will have a big shortage of artillery... We will not be able to repel ballistic missile attacks and so on. There will be a large number of killed and wounded people. Thanks to the air defense systems... we have no blackout this year, and our people have warmth...".

Zelensky also noted that without help, there would be a major crisis.

"Without the help of the United States, without the help of the European Union, Ukraine will struggle, Ukraine will be weaker, and this will be an opportunity for Russia to capture us. And as soon as they capture us, believe me, it will be a war between NATO and the Russian Federation. I believe that Putin really wants this," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy is convincedthat Ukraine will receive financial assistance from the US and Europe, and the decision will be made within weeks.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova statedthat Ukraine continues to receive US military aid, despite the fact that the Pentagon is running out of money. According to her, Ukraine "needs more weapons," and new bills need to be passed urgently. At the same time, she believes that the US Congress will approve an aid package for Ukraine faster than the transfer of frozen assets to Russia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

Contact us about advertising