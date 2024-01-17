Zelensky: Without US and EU help, Russia will have an opportunity to seize Ukraine

Without the help of the United States and the European Union, Ukraine will be weaker and this will be an opportunity for Russia to capture it. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, summarizing the results of meetings and discussions in Davos. Zelenskyy also believes that the seizure of Ukraine would mean a war between NATO and Russia, UNN reports.

When asked what would happen if there was no help, Zelensky answered: "We will be weak on the battlefield. We will have a big shortage of artillery... We will not be able to repel ballistic missile attacks and so on. There will be a large number of killed and wounded people. Thanks to the air defense systems... we have no blackout this year, and our people have warmth...".

Zelensky also noted that without help, there would be a major crisis.

"Without the help of the United States, without the help of the European Union, Ukraine will struggle, Ukraine will be weaker, and this will be an opportunity for Russia to capture us. And as soon as they capture us, believe me, it will be a war between NATO and the Russian Federation. I believe that Putin really wants this," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy is convincedthat Ukraine will receive financial assistance from the US and Europe, and the decision will be made within weeks.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova statedthat Ukraine continues to receive US military aid, despite the fact that the Pentagon is running out of money. According to her, Ukraine "needs more weapons," and new bills need to be passed urgently. At the same time, she believes that the US Congress will approve an aid package for Ukraine faster than the transfer of frozen assets to Russia.