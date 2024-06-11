Zelensky: “We will end this war in the interests of Ukraine and in the interests of the whole of Europe”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that Ukraine will end the war in the interests of the country and in the interests of the whole of Europe on terms that are understandable to anyone. The Head of State stated this during a speech at a special plenary session of the German Bundestag on Tuesday, UNN correspondent reports.

I am confident in the kind of Europe that will certainly be a happy home for our children, that will not allow hatred to take root, and that will do everything to correct this mistake, this European history, this war that is going on in our continent and threatens to escalate into a much broader confrontation. We will not leave it as a legacy. We will end this war. We will end this war in the interests of Ukraine and in the interests of the whole of Europe, of all of us. And all those who will come after us. We will end it on terms that are understandable to any person, an ordinary person on this earth - Zelensky said.

Details

He noted that a divided Europe has never been peaceful, and a divided Germany has never been happy.

"And you don't know this from me, you know it from your experience. Therefore, you can understand us, Ukrainians. You can understand why we are fighting so hard against Russia's attempts to divide us, to divide Ukraine. Why we do everything, absolutely everything, to prevent a wall between the parts of our country. No country should be doomed to have its body torn apart by barbed wire for decades," Zelensky added.

The President noted that Ukrainians deserve peace after the war.

"And the one who brought the war must forget about peace forever. The perpetrator of the war must be held accountable, fairly held accountable for every crime of this war," the Head of State added.

Reminder

