Zelensky: UNITED24 starts collecting for combat robotic platforms

The UNITED24 platform is starting to raise funds for combat robotic platforms to protect against russian terror. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during the UNITED24 summit, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy said that the UNITED24 platform has raised $650 million in aid to Ukraine in two years and has united 110 countries and millions of people and companies.

I am pleased to announce news about the development of UNITED24. The first is that new ambassadors are joining. And our second news is that we are launching a global collection for combat robotic platforms. Our Ukrainian "Army of Drones" and maritime drone technology have already proven their effectiveness in protecting Ukraine from Russian terror - Zelensky said.

He said that American actresses Hilary Swank and Alyssa Milano became the new UNITED24 ambassadors. There are 26 of them in total.

The UNITED24 summit in Kyiv was attended by NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, football players Andriy Shevchenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko, actor Misha Collins, Imagine Dragons director of photography Ty Arnold, as well as film director and screenwriter with Ukrainian roots Darius Marder, director and film producer Doug Lyman, and historian Serhiy Plohiy.

Two years ago, the idea of UNITED24 was launched - the idea to unite as many ordinary people from different countries and continents as possible. UNITED24 added strength to our state, strength to our society, and knowledge to humanity as a whole that states can also create successful fundraising platforms that are focused on both the protection of universal values and absolutely practical, effective assistance to the state in times of war - the President noted.

In two years, the UNITED24 platform has implemented more than 100 projects to support Ukraine. In particular, the platform has helped to create the world's first fleet of maritime drones, purchase drones for the army, rebuild infrastructure, and achieve many other important results.

