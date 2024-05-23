ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelensky: UNITED24 starts collecting for combat robotic platforms

Kyiv  •  UNN

 15633 views

The UNITED24 platform is launching a global campaign to raise funds for combat robotic platforms to defend against russian terror, as announced by President Zelensky during the UNITED24 Summit.

The UNITED24 platform is starting to raise funds for combat robotic platforms to protect against russian terror. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during the UNITED24 summit, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy said that the UNITED24 platform has raised $650 million in aid to Ukraine in two years and has united 110 countries and millions of people and companies.

I am pleased to announce news about the development of UNITED24. The first is that new ambassadors are joining. And our second news is that we are launching a global collection for combat robotic platforms. Our Ukrainian "Army of Drones" and maritime drone technology have already proven their effectiveness in protecting Ukraine from Russian terror

- Zelensky said.

He said that American actresses Hilary Swank and Alyssa Milano became the new UNITED24 ambassadors. There are 26 of them in total.

The UNITED24 summit in Kyiv was attended by NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, football players Andriy Shevchenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko, actor Misha Collins, Imagine Dragons director of photography Ty Arnold, as well as film director and screenwriter with Ukrainian roots Darius Marder, director and film producer Doug Lyman, and historian Serhiy Plohiy.

Two years ago, the idea of UNITED24 was launched - the idea to unite as many ordinary people from different countries and continents as possible. UNITED24 added strength to our state, strength to our society, and knowledge to humanity as a whole that states can also create successful fundraising platforms that are focused on both the protection of universal values and absolutely practical, effective assistance to the state in times of war

- the President noted.

Addendum

In two years, the UNITED24 platform has implemented more than 100 projects to support Ukraine. In particular, the platform has helped to create the world's first fleet of maritime drones, purchase drones for the army, rebuild infrastructure, and achieve many other important results.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
nasaNASA
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

