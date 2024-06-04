Zelensky submitted to the Parliament the ratification of the agreement for financing within the framework of the Ukraine Facility for 50 billion euros

President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on ratification of the framework agreement between Ukraine and the EU for financing under the Ukraine Facility for 50 billion euros. About it UNN reports with reference to the website of BP.

Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada "draft law on ratification of the framework agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on special mechanisms for implementing Union financing for Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility Instrument" (No. 0276)

The date of registration is June 4.

The text of the draft law and accompanying documents are not yet available on the Rada's website.

In May, Ukraine and the European Union signed a framework agreement for EU funding under the Ukraine Facility instrument for 50 billion euros.

It defines the mechanisms of financial cooperation between the EU and Ukraine, in particular on the management and control of the use of funds within the framework of the Ukraine Facility and joint measures to prevent corruption.

The document will enter into force after ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.