Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 58156 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102924 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146047 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150452 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246660 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173308 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164714 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148222 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223800 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113024 views

Zelensky submitted to the Parliament the ratification of the agreement for financing within the framework of the Ukraine Facility for 50 billion euros

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30561 views

Zelensky submitted to the parliament the ratification of the framework agreement between Ukraine and the EU on financing under the Ukraine Facility program for 50 billion euros.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on ratification of the framework agreement between Ukraine and the EU for financing under the Ukraine Facility for 50 billion euros. About it UNN reports with reference to the website of BP. 

Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada "draft law on ratification of the framework agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on special mechanisms for implementing Union financing for Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility Instrument" (No. 0276)

The date of registration is June 4.

The text of the draft law and accompanying documents are not yet available on the Rada's website. 

In May, Ukraine and the European Union signed a framework agreement for EU funding under the Ukraine Facility instrument for 50 billion euros.

It defines the mechanisms of financial cooperation between the EU and Ukraine, in particular on the management and control of the use of funds within the framework of the Ukraine Facility and joint measures to prevent corruption.

The document will enter into force after ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

