02:39 PM • 21374 views

11:57 AM • 65284 views

09:54 AM • 102532 views

09:29 AM • 105910 views

09:20 AM • 123687 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102323 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129657 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103546 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113304 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116911 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106519 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 103016 views
February 28, 07:13 AM • 91127 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 112250 views
09:59 AM • 106685 views
02:39 PM • 21374 views
09:20 AM • 123687 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129657 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 162596 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 152697 views
02:48 PM • 5870 views
09:59 AM • 106685 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 112250 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 138519 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 140296 views
Zelensky spoke about Trump's talks with Putin: what he said

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 84468 views

The Ukrainian president considers it critical to meet with Trump before his possible talks with Putin. Zelenskyy emphasizes that a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine will be ineffective.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it is very important that his meeting with US President Donald Trump takes place before Trump's talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, because then it will be a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine, unfair and ineffective. Zelensky said this in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy said that meeting with Donald Trump before his meeting with Putin "is very important, otherwise it will be a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine.

"I think this is not fair to Ukraine. Secondly, it will have no real prospects for ending the war. Even the end of the hot phase of this war. I think it's important for partners to discuss their issues first, and then have a conversation with the enemy. I think that this is the context in which we should act," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that there are various voices, including in Ukraine, who say that "President Trump has already agreed on everything with the Putins, and Ukraine will be notified only afterwards.

"This will not be the case, I am sure of it. I am sure that we have transparent relations between us and our partners. There is no point in this, there will be no result," Zelensky added.

According to him, people need to understand that Ukraine is negotiating, not accepting ultimatums from Russia.

"If this is the case, it will be simultaneously to Ukraine, to America, to the entire free world. This cannot be allowed, this is what Putin wants," the President noted.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he is planning to meet with US President Donald Trump, and also announced a possible meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising