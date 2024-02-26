Zelensky signs law on demobilization of conscripts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on the demobilization of conscripts, supported by the Verkhovna Rada, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.

Details

"26.02.2024 returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," the document's status report reads.

As reported by the Ministry of Defense, from the day the draft law (No. 11035) comes into force, conscripts whose final term of service fell during the period of martial law will be discharged unless they express a desire to continue their service under a contract. Those servicemen who will be discharged will have a 12-month deferral from mobilization from the date of discharge.

Addendum

The Verkhovna Rada supported the presidential draft law on discharging conscripts after completing their military service during martial law on February 23.