Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 3446 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48923 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 187182 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108671 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 365425 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294715 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210874 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243020 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254463 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160581 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Zelensky signs law on demobilization of conscripts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25112 views

The President signs a law allowing the demobilization of conscripts.

Zelensky signs law on demobilization of conscripts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on the demobilization of conscripts, supported by the Verkhovna Rada, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.

Details

"26.02.2024 returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," the document's status report reads.

As reported by the Ministry of Defense, from the day the draft law (No. 11035) comes into force, conscripts whose final term of service fell during the period of martial law will be discharged unless they express a desire to continue their service under a contract. Those servicemen who will be discharged will have a 12-month deferral from mobilization from the date of discharge.

Addendum

The Verkhovna Rada supported the presidential draft law on discharging conscripts after completing their military service during martial law on February 23.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
