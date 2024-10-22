Zelensky signs law on amendments to criminal legislation envisaging ratification of the Rome Statute

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Zelensky signs law on amendments to criminal legislation envisaging ratification of the Rome Statute

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14321 views

The President signed a law bringing the Criminal Code in line with the Rome Statute of the ICC. The document toughens the penalties for aggression and introduces a new article on “Crimes against humanity.

Zelensky signs law on amendments to criminal legislation envisaging ratification of the Rome Statute

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that brings  the provisions  of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in line with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and ensures criminal prosecution for the most serious international crimes.  UNN reports this with reference to the document card No. 11484

The law is titled “On Amendments to the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes of Ukraine in connection with the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and amendments thereto.” 

It will come into force on the day following the day of its publication. 

According to the document, the titles of some articles of the Criminal Code are being changed. In particular, Article 437 “Planning, Preparation, Unleashing and Waging of an Aggressive War” was replaced with “The Crime of Aggression” - planning, preparation or unleashing of an aggressive war or military conflict, as well as participation in a conspiracy aimed at committing such actions, which will be punishable by a more severe penalty - imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years (currently 7 to 12 years), as well as for waging an aggressive war or aggressive military actions - punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment (currently 10 to 12 years).

The title of Article 438 “Violation of the laws and customs of war” is also changed to “War crimes”. The punishment in this article remains unchanged.

In addition, the Criminal Code is supplemented with new articles, including “Crimes against humanity,” i.e., intentional commission as part of a deliberate large-scale or systematic attack on civilians, which is expressed in:

  • persecution of any identifiable group or community, i.e. restriction of fundamental human rights on political, racial, national, ethnic, cultural, religious, sexual or other grounds (characteristics) of discrimination defined by international law as unacceptable;
  • deportation of the population, i.e., the forced transfer (expulsion) of one or more persons from the territory in which they legally resided to the territory of another state in the absence of grounds provided for by international law;
  • Forced displacement of the population, i.e., the forced and unjustified transfer (eviction) of one or more persons from the area in which they legally resided to another area within the same state;
  • rape, sexual exploitation, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, forced sterilization or any other form of sexual violence;
  • slavery or human trafficking;
  • enforced disappearance;
  • illegal deprivation of liberty;
  • torture;
  • other intentional inhuman acts of a similar nature, which are accompanied by the infliction of severe suffering or serious bodily injury or serious harm to mental or physical health.

Such criminal violations are punishable by imprisonment for a term of 7 to 15 years.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported the ratification of the Rome Statute with 281 votes. Before the vote, MPs received letters of support from the General Staff and Budanov, although the discussion was tense with arguments for and against.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
