Zelensky showed how the printing complex in Kharkiv looks like after the Russian attack

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited Kharkiv, showed what one of the largest printing complexes looks like, which was hit by a missile attack by Russian troops yesterday, UNN reports.

Details

"One of the largest printing complexes in Kharkiv and all of Ukraine. Yesterday, a Russian missile strike killed seven people here. My condolences to their families and friends. Another 21 people were injured. The production complex was destroyed, and tens of thousands of books were burned by this strike. A lot of children's literature, textbooks, manuals..." - Zelensky signed a video from the scene he visited.

The President emphasized that "Russian terror should never go unpunished." "Step by step, we are making the Russian state feel the consequences and the price of its evil," he said.

"Thank you to everyone who helps our people! Thank you to everyone who defends Ukraine!" Zelensky summarized.

