Zelensky showed how the printing complex in Kharkiv looks like after the Russian attack

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 58084 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102911 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146036 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150441 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246648 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173306 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164711 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148222 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223791 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113024 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelensky showed how the printing complex in Kharkiv looks like after the Russian attack

Zelensky showed how the printing complex in Kharkiv looks like after the Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19608 views

A Russian missile strike destroys one of Ukraine's largest printing complexes in Kharkiv, killing 7 people and injuring 21, and burning tens of thousands of books, including children's literature and textbooks.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited Kharkiv, showed what one of the largest printing complexes looks like, which was hit by a missile attack by Russian troops yesterday, UNN reports.

Details

"One of the largest printing complexes in Kharkiv and all of Ukraine. Yesterday, a Russian missile strike killed seven people here. My condolences to their families and friends. Another 21 people were injured. The production complex was destroyed, and tens of thousands of books were burned by this strike. A lot of children's literature, textbooks, manuals..." - Zelensky signed a video from the scene he visited.

The President emphasized that "Russian terror should never go unpunished." "Step by step, we are making the Russian state feel the consequences and the price of its evil," he said.

"Thank you to everyone who helps our people! Thank you to everyone who defends Ukraine!" Zelensky summarized.

Zelenskyy in Kharkiv: heard reports on defense and energy infrastructure24.05.24, 13:18 • 17410 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

