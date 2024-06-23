Zelensky showed footage from Kharkiv and called on partners to provide air defense for protection

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8728 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 108760 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116726 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131870 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195907 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237442 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146155 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369810 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182254 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149739 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 72724 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 80011 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97540 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 37712 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 108760 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 98433 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116726 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111973 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131870 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5246 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8310 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13535 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15012 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18868 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Zelensky showed footage from Kharkiv and called on partners to provide air defense for protection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102575 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, one person died, and part of the city was left without electricity

Zelensky showed footage from Kharkiv and called on partners to provide air defense for protection

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian strike on Kharkiv and noted the importance of air defense to protect the city, writes UNN.

"Kharkiv is once again under Russian bombs. I got all the reports. As of now, it is known about one dead, there are wounded. All necessary services are on the ground, helping people. Thank you to everyone who is involved," Zelensky said.

According to him,  part of Kharkiv was left without electricity, which caused the Metro to stop. Now all the necessary work is underway to restore the normal state of the city, in order to deprive Russians of the opportunity to terrorize our cities.

"Modern air defense for Ukraine, strong combat aircraft, long – range weapons and sufficient determination of partners - this is what will definitely be able to stop Russian terrorists," he stressed.

Ukraine needs at least seven additional Patriot air defense systems - Zelensky27.05.24, 16:28 • 17623 views

recall

The number of victims as a result of the enemy's guided aerial bomb attack on Kharkiv increased to 10 people, one person was killed. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41