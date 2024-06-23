Zelensky showed footage from Kharkiv and called on partners to provide air defense for protection

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian strike on Kharkiv and noted the importance of air defense to protect the city, writes UNN.

"Kharkiv is once again under Russian bombs. I got all the reports. As of now, it is known about one dead, there are wounded. All necessary services are on the ground, helping people. Thank you to everyone who is involved," Zelensky said.

According to him, part of Kharkiv was left without electricity, which caused the Metro to stop. Now all the necessary work is underway to restore the normal state of the city, in order to deprive Russians of the opportunity to terrorize our cities.

"Modern air defense for Ukraine, strong combat aircraft, long – range weapons and sufficient determination of partners - this is what will definitely be able to stop Russian terrorists," he stressed.

The number of victims as a result of the enemy's guided aerial bomb attack on Kharkiv increased to 10 people, one person was killed.