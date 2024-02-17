Zelensky: Russia now has only one military advantage - devaluation of life, their meaty assaults prove it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has only one military advantage - the devaluation of human life, accompanied by constant meat assaults on the battlefield. The Head of State said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Russia now has only one military advantage, namely the complete devaluation of human life. Russia's constant meat assaults prove this. International tolerance for the absence of the rule of law in Russia and Putin's policy of controlled poverty has led to the fact that human life is worthless in Russia - Zelensky said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has only two options - to be in the dock in The Hague or to be killed by one of his henchmen who are now killing for him.