Zelensky reveals the “cost” of war in 2024: which countries invested in Ukraine's defense and how much

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war in 2024 cost Ukraine about $100 billion, of which almost 50% was Ukraine's contribution, UNN reports.

"The war of 2024 cost Ukraine about $100 billion to equip the Defense Forces, of which $40 billion was Ukraine's contribution, $35 billion was the US', and $25 billion was Europe's. This is approximately the contribution of each of us. That is why we see the strength of this alliance and show what Ukraine's contribution is. Of course, these are people, but you also see the percentage of money," Zelensky said.

Recall

This year, the UK is to provide a total of $6.6 billion in aid to Ukraine. This includes $3 billion from Russian assets.