Zelensky reveals the “cost” of war in 2024: which countries invested in Ukraine's defense and how much

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Zelensky reveals the “cost” of war in 2024: which countries invested in Ukraine's defense and how much

Zelensky reveals the “cost” of war in 2024: which countries invested in Ukraine's defense and how much

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36969 views

The war in 2024 cost Ukraine about $100 billion. Of this, $40 billion was Ukraine's contribution, $35 billion from the United States, and $25 billion from Europe.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war in 2024 cost Ukraine about $100 billion, of which almost 50% was Ukraine's contribution, UNN reports.

"The war of 2024 cost Ukraine about $100 billion to equip the Defense Forces, of which $40 billion was Ukraine's contribution, $35 billion was the US', and $25 billion was Europe's. This is approximately the contribution of each of us. That is why we see the strength of this alliance and show what Ukraine's contribution is. Of course, these are people, but you also see the percentage of money," Zelensky said.

Recall

This year, the UK is to provide a total of $6.6 billion in aid to Ukraine. This includes $3 billion from Russian assets.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyPolitics
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

