Zelensky on Russia's strike on Poltava's Institute of Communications: 220 wounded are being treated in hospital

After the attack on the Poltava Institute of Communications, 220 wounded are still being treated in hospital. This was announced in a video message by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"The beginning of this September, unfortunately, was marked by brutal Russian attacks. Only after the attack on the Poltava Institute of Communications, 220 wounded are still being treated in hospital. Among them are seriously, very seriously wounded," Zelensky said.

The President thanked all the doctors, all the nurses who are working very hard, as well as the rescuers.

"...I want to recognize the rescuers - the entire staff of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava region, as well as in all other regions where Russia is sending its missiles and drones. The Dnipro region, especially Nikopol, Pavlohrad, our other cities, our other communities, our Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Mykolaiv region, Lviv and Lviv region, Sumy region, and everywhere in Ukraine, our people and all the necessary services are working to rescue, help, and restore," Zelensky said.

Addendum

On September 5, emergency and rescue operations at the site of the missile attack on the educational institution in Poltava were completed. At the time , 55 people were reported deadand 328 injured.

The head of the SBU Office in Poltava region, Kostyantyn Semeniuk, said that law enforcement officers are considering both the possibility of an adjustment and a possible reconnaissance drone in connection with the hit by enemy missiles on the territory of the educational institution.