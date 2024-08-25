Zelensky on proposals for peace from other countries: these are political statements, not specifics

Alternative proposals from other countries on how to end the full-scale war in Ukraine are just political statements, not specifics. No one has any plan. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the Indian media, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"I believe that our approach, if we are talking about our steps on the battlefield, in the diplomatic direction, is closer to peace than any other proposals. Because this path is very difficult. All the proposals that are available, that you have heard from many countries around the world, and I have talked to the Prime Minister about this, I believe that today all that is being said are still political statements. This is not a path, these are not any formulas, this is not any specifics," Zelensky said.

The president said that no one has a plan.

"Someone says he will end the war in six months, someone says in a year, a third 'expert' says in a day, a fourth says: believe us, the war will end in 2026 when the Russian economy collapses. So far, these are just statements. Yes, they are different: analytical, expert, political. No one has a single plan," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy on Trump's idea to end the war in 24 hours: the question is at what cost and who will pay

Zelensky emphasized that everyone in Ukraine wants Ukrainian soldiers to stop dying.

"Whoever says that we are in favor of a diplomatic solution, I will always support it. We all want to make sure that no Ukrainian soldier dies tomorrow, but you can't negotiate with a rapist and a maniac and say, 'Listen, sit down. Yes, we understand that you have already raped 15 people and killed 30 more, but let's talk. No, no, no! Don't do that again. It doesn't work like that. It doesn't work with this man (Putin - ed.)," Zelensky said.

He noted that Putin is not afraid of political intimidation.

"When you talk about diplomacy, I am all for it, but only in diplomacy I would like to see concrete steps, and that it is not at the expense of 30% of our state and not at the expense of our population. If there is such a plan, we are all for it," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine would be happy to discuss Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideas for peace, but is not ready to sacrifice people, territory, and freedom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believesthat Ukraine and Russia will have to sit down together and find a way out of the "crisis." He also said that India is ready to make a proactive contribution to all efforts to achieve peace.