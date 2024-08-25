ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelensky on proposals for peace from other countries: these are political statements, not specifics

Zelensky on proposals for peace from other countries: these are political statements, not specifics

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29731 views

The President of Ukraine said that alternative proposals for ending the war are only political statements without specifics. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is open to diplomacy, but not at the expense of territory or population.

Alternative proposals from other countries on how to end the full-scale war in Ukraine are just political statements, not specifics. No one has any plan. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the Indian media, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"I believe that our approach, if we are talking about our steps on the battlefield, in the diplomatic direction, is closer to peace than any other proposals. Because this path is very difficult. All the proposals that are available, that you have heard from many countries around the world, and I have talked to the Prime Minister about this, I believe that today all that is being said are still political statements. This is not a path, these are not any formulas, this is not any specifics," Zelensky said.

The president said that no one has a plan.

"Someone says he will end the war in six months, someone says in a year, a third 'expert' says in a day, a fourth says: believe us, the war will end in 2026 when the Russian economy collapses. So far, these are just statements. Yes, they are different: analytical, expert, political. No one has a single plan," Zelensky said.

Zelensky emphasized that everyone in Ukraine wants Ukrainian soldiers to stop dying.

"Whoever says that we are in favor of a diplomatic solution, I will always support it. We all want to make sure that no Ukrainian soldier dies tomorrow, but you can't negotiate with a rapist and a maniac and say, 'Listen, sit down. Yes, we understand that you have already raped 15 people and killed 30 more, but let's talk. No, no, no! Don't do that again. It doesn't work like that. It doesn't work with this man (Putin - ed.)," Zelensky said.

 He noted that Putin is not afraid of political intimidation.

"When you talk about diplomacy, I am all for it, but only in  diplomacy I would like to see  concrete steps, and that it is not at the expense of 30% of our state and not at the expense of our population. If there is such a plan, we are all for it," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would be happy to discuss Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideas for peace, but is not ready to sacrifice people, territory, and freedom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that Ukraine and Russia will have to sit down together and find a way out of the "crisis." He also said that India is ready to make a proactive contribution to all efforts to achieve peace.

