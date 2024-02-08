Zelensky on prisoner exchange: 100 more Ukrainians returned home, most of them are defenders of Mariupol

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that they managed to return 100 more Ukrainians from Russian captivity, most of them are defenders of Mariupol, UNN reports.

"Another 100 Ukrainians are at home in Ukraine. The National Guard, border guards, the Armed Forces. Most of them are defenders of Mariupol. All of them are ours, all of them are back on their native land. We are working on each and every one of them and will not stop until we return everyone!" - Zelensky said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported about the exchange of prisoners in the "100 for 100" format.