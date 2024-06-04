Zelensky: now it's only the beginning of June, and already - just such weeks that will determine in many ways this year

The president noted that now is only the beginning of June, and already – just such weeks that will determine the whole summer, and in many ways this year. Zelensky stated this in an evening address, reports UNN.

I gave several instructions today regarding the preparation of the next pond meetings and subsequent decisions. The state must be ready to respond accordingly. Now it is only the beginning of June, and already – just such weeks that will determine the whole summer, and in many ways this year. This concerns the Peace Summit and our consolidation of the world for the sake of Ukraine, it also concerns Europe – our relations with the European Union, it concerns, of course, our positions at the front, as well as domestic production. In each of these areas, we are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine has the results Zelensky said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky returned to Kiev and held a bet - heard the commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky about changes on the battlefield. In addition, they discussed the construction of fortifications and providing people with light.