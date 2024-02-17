Zelensky: No need to be afraid of Putin's defeat, it is his destiny to lose

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a threat to all free states, and there is no need to fear his defeat. The Head of State said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

We do not need to fear Putin's defeat. Putin is a threat to all free states. He is a monster who invaded Ukraine and killed thousands of people and kidnapped and deported tens of thousands of Ukrainian children. Putin has tortured Chechens and Syrians. He invaded Georgia and ordered the execution of his opponents - Zelensky said.

The president emphasized that there is no need to fear the destruction of the Putin regime, but to continue working together to "destroy what it stands for.

"It is his destiny to lose, not the destiny of the rule-based world order to disappear. If we do not overcome Putin now, it will not matter in the future who will be the next president of Russia. Because every new Russian dictator will remember how to stay in power by annexing other people's lands and killing opponents," Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has only two options - to be in the dock in The Hague or to be killed by one of his henchmen who are now killing for him.