Zelensky: No need to be afraid of Putin's defeat, it is his destiny to lose

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104856 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113856 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156453 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159778 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257212 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175413 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166350 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148465 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229875 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113117 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 46910 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 53467 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 51600 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 28017 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 40652 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257212 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229875 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215596 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241173 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227715 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104856 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78039 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 83840 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114382 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115217 views
Zelensky: No need to be afraid of Putin's defeat, it is his destiny to lose

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31395 views

President Zelenskyy said that Putin is a threat to all free states and there is no need to fear his defeat.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a threat to all free states, and there is no need to fear his defeat. The Head of State said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

We do not need to fear Putin's defeat. Putin is a threat to all free states. He is a monster who invaded Ukraine and killed thousands of people and kidnapped and deported tens of thousands of Ukrainian children. Putin has tortured Chechens and Syrians. He invaded Georgia and ordered the execution of his opponents

- Zelensky said.

The president emphasized that there is no need to fear the destruction of the Putin regime, but to continue working together to "destroy what it stands for.

"It is his destiny to lose, not the destiny of the rule-based world order to disappear. If we do not overcome Putin now, it will not matter in the future who will be the next president of Russia. Because every new Russian dictator will remember how to stay in power by annexing other people's lands and killing opponents," Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has only two options - to be in the dock in The Hague or to be killed by one of his henchmen who are now killing for him.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
the-hagueThe Hague
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

