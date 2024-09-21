Zelensky: Next week may be crucial for stopping Russian terror

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next week could be largely decisive in stopping Russian terror, UNN reports.

"The next week can be crucial in many ways to stop Russian terror, this aggression, and to restore normal security. For this to happen, the determination of our partners must match the courage of Ukrainians. The answer to the question "When will this war end?" is actually when the determination of our partners keeps pace with what we can do to protect us, to defend our independence, to win," Zelensky said during his video address.

He emphasized that Ukraine must win this war.

"He can win. But together with the whole world. Our clear strategy will be on the table of our partners. And the President of the United States," the President summarized.

Biden and Zelenskiy to meet at the White House on September 26

Add

Zelenskyy is traveling to the United States with a "victory plan" that he wants to present to US President Joe Biden.

The newspaper notes that his trip comes at a critical moment in the war, when Russian troops continue to advance in eastern Ukraine, despite Kyiv's forces unexpectedly invading Russia's Kursk region last month.