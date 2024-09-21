ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112661 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115681 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188099 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148215 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149680 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141519 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192968 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112296 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182395 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104941 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky: Next week may be crucial for stopping Russian terror

Zelensky: Next week may be crucial for stopping Russian terror

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38622 views

The President of Ukraine said that the determination of partners should match the courage of Ukrainians. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the meeting with the US President for Ukraine's victory in the war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next week could be largely decisive in stopping Russian terror, UNN reports.

"The next week can be crucial in many ways to stop Russian terror, this aggression, and to restore normal security. For this to happen, the determination of our partners must match the courage of Ukrainians. The answer to the question "When will this war end?" is actually when the determination of our partners keeps pace with what we can do to protect us, to defend our independence, to win," Zelensky said during his video address.

He emphasized that Ukraine must win this war.

"He can win. But together with the whole world. Our clear strategy will be on the table of our partners. And the President of the United States," the President summarized.

Biden and Zelenskiy to meet at the White House on September 2619.09.24, 20:06 • 18578 views

Zelenskyy is traveling to the United States with a "victory plan" that he wants to present to US President Joe Biden.

The newspaper notes that his trip comes at a critical moment in the war, when Russian troops continue to advance in eastern Ukraine, despite Kyiv's forces unexpectedly invading Russia's Kursk region last month.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
white-houseWhite House
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

